Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:43 AM

1846 Louvre Drive

1846 Louvre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1846 Louvre Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor

Amenities

This recently renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Westside home features stainless appliances, living room, dining room, carport, large backyard with shed and more!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.
*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.
*Qualifications for approval; 1) Credit scores of 600 or higher 2) Verifiable income must be $2,950 per month or higher. 3) No Co-Signers allowed 4) No Evictions or legal judgments for failure to pay rent or damage to property. 5) No recent bankruptcies or foreclosures. (within 3 years). 6) 1 year Lease required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Louvre Drive have any available units?
1846 Louvre Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 Louvre Drive have?
Some of 1846 Louvre Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Louvre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Louvre Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Louvre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 Louvre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1846 Louvre Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Louvre Drive offers parking.
Does 1846 Louvre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Louvre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Louvre Drive have a pool?
No, 1846 Louvre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Louvre Drive have accessible units?
No, 1846 Louvre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Louvre Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Louvre Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
