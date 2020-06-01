1846 Louvre Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This recently renovated 3 bedroom/1 bathroom Westside home features stainless appliances, living room, dining room, carport, large backyard with shed and more!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40

*Lease must start within 14 days of application acceptance.

*Security deposit due within 24 hours of application acceptance.

*Qualifications for approval; 1) Credit scores of 600 or higher 2) Verifiable income must be $2,950 per month or higher. 3) No Co-Signers allowed 4) No Evictions or legal judgments for failure to pay rent or damage to property. 5) No recent bankruptcies or foreclosures. (within 3 years). 6) 1 year Lease required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.