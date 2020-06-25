1845 Hubbard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Springfield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Secluded Historic Springfield above Garage 1/1 Apartment with original hardwood flooring. Lots of windows and light. Laundry onsite. Includes 1 off street parking spot in front of garage. Sorry, no dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
