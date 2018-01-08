1835 FAYE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Go I-95 North, Take exit 358A onto FL-105, Zoo Parkway toward us-17. Turn Left onto Eastport Rd. Turn right onto Faye Rd. until you come to a dead end. The destination is on your Left.PRIVATLY OWNED RV LOT FOR RENT: Four lots with only one lot up for grabs 48' with 30 amp full hook-up , septic tank and well water. Electricity not included in the rent. Residential garbage pickup. Great Location near airport, shopping centers. Please call the listing agent for more information. Lease time negotiable.