1831 N Laura St
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

1831 N Laura St

1831 N Laura St · No Longer Available
Location

1831 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Historic Springfield. area. Hardwood floors, covered front porch, sep living room, sep dining room. Shed in back. Close to downtown and 95.

(RLNE4964178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 N Laura St have any available units?
1831 N Laura St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1831 N Laura St currently offering any rent specials?
1831 N Laura St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 N Laura St pet-friendly?
No, 1831 N Laura St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1831 N Laura St offer parking?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not offer parking.
Does 1831 N Laura St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 N Laura St have a pool?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not have a pool.
Does 1831 N Laura St have accessible units?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 N Laura St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 N Laura St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 N Laura St does not have units with air conditioning.
