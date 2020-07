Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

This large brick home is located on a corner lot in a gorgeous neighborhood! This 3/2 has a split floorplan with a separate dining room and an eat-in kitchen! It is filled with a ton of natural light throughout the home. It has a large master bedroom with an ensuite and an open family room, great for entertaining.