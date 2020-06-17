All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1819 Doyon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1819 Doyon Court
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

1819 Doyon Court

1819 Doyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1819 Doyon Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Residential - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex
Window unit to heat and cool
Available immediately

(RLNE4829365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Doyon Court have any available units?
1819 Doyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1819 Doyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Doyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Doyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Doyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1819 Doyon Court offer parking?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Doyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Doyon Court have a pool?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Doyon Court have accessible units?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Doyon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Doyon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Doyon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia