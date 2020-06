Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils range oven

Convenient & Spacious 2/1 Home on Jax Westside - Property Id: 226832



Spacious home with big kitchen and lots of cabinets, wood floors, central heat and ac, inside laundry, and more.

Front house only

Septic with well. Electric bill only.

Significant savings on monthly utility bills.

Conveniently located to bus stop, shopping, and schools.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226832

No Pets Allowed



