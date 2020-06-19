All apartments in Jacksonville
1802 NETTINGTON CT

1802 Nettington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Nettington Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
extra storage
This home is perfect rental for you. Starting with the gorgeous landscape in the front yard. Enter the home and be gazed with the open living room with a glorious chandelier. Hardwood flooring throughout home and tile in the wet areas and master bedroom/bathroom. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Kitchen features a kitchen bar next to the dining room, overlooking the superb backyard view through the glass door. The master bedroom offers window shutters, extra storage and a ceiling fan. Walk in closet for those who desire one. Spacious bathroom. Spacious living room, spacious living for you! Walk to the back and you see your reflection through the beautiful lake. Minutes from beaches, malls and the best restaurants. Dont Miss This Great Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have any available units?
1802 NETTINGTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have?
Some of 1802 NETTINGTON CT's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 NETTINGTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
1802 NETTINGTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 NETTINGTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT offer parking?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT does not offer parking.
Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have a pool?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT does not have a pool.
Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have accessible units?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 NETTINGTON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 NETTINGTON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
