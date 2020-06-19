1802 NETTINGTON CT

Amenities

hardwood floors walk in closets ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

This home is perfect rental for you. Starting with the gorgeous landscape in the front yard. Enter the home and be gazed with the open living room with a glorious chandelier. Hardwood flooring throughout home and tile in the wet areas and master bedroom/bathroom. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Kitchen features a kitchen bar next to the dining room, overlooking the superb backyard view through the glass door. The master bedroom offers window shutters, extra storage and a ceiling fan. Walk in closet for those who desire one. Spacious bathroom. Spacious living room, spacious living for you! Walk to the back and you see your reflection through the beautiful lake. Minutes from beaches, malls and the best restaurants. Dont Miss This Great Opportunity!