1793 Biscayne Bay Cir

Great end unit available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets and eat-in space. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs with upgraded laminate wood-grain finish flooring and more! Backing up to a nature preserve, enjoy the club pool on the hot summer days, and a single car garage with wide driveway. Pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Resident benefit package: $12.00/month. Renter's Insurance Required.