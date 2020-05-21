All apartments in Jacksonville
1793 Biscayne Bay Cir
1793 Biscayne Bay Cir

1793 Biscayne Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1793 Biscayne Bay Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Great end unit available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets and eat-in space. Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and laundry room. Downstairs with upgraded laminate wood-grain finish flooring and more! Backing up to a nature preserve, enjoy the club pool on the hot summer days, and a single car garage with wide driveway. Pets under 20lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable Pet Fee: $250 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Resident benefit package: $12.00/month. Renter's Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have any available units?
1793 Biscayne Bay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have?
Some of 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1793 Biscayne Bay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir offers parking.
Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir has a pool.
Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have accessible units?
No, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1793 Biscayne Bay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
