1778 Branch Vine Drive West

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home Close to Beaches - Secured guard gated community, minutes from the beach in coveted community The Woods.

This spacious 4/2 with two car garage has no carpet, with beautiful bamboo and tile flooring throughout. Freshly renovated with new faucets, microwave, refrigerator and stove. The screen in porch has tile floors and a beautiful view of the back yard. The master has a joining doors to a nursery or office. You will want to see this one for yourself! Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant is required to maintain and pay for landscaping services.



(RLNE5098022)