All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1778 Branch Vine Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1778 Branch Vine Drive West
Last updated August 29 2019 at 5:15 PM

1778 Branch Vine Drive West

1778 Branch Vine Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1778 Branch Vine Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Close to Beaches - Secured guard gated community, minutes from the beach in coveted community The Woods.
This spacious 4/2 with two car garage has no carpet, with beautiful bamboo and tile flooring throughout. Freshly renovated with new faucets, microwave, refrigerator and stove. The screen in porch has tile floors and a beautiful view of the back yard. The master has a joining doors to a nursery or office. You will want to see this one for yourself! Pets on a case by case basis. Tenant is required to maintain and pay for landscaping services.

(RLNE5098022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have any available units?
1778 Branch Vine Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have?
Some of 1778 Branch Vine Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1778 Branch Vine Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
1778 Branch Vine Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1778 Branch Vine Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West offers parking.
Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have a pool?
No, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have accessible units?
No, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 1778 Branch Vine Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1778 Branch Vine Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia