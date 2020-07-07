1762 Nettington Ct

Amenities

Wow. . .Come see this stunning 3/2 Lakeview Home in Desirable Sutton Lakes! Prime location in the middle of everything. Minutes from St. John's Town Center, Jax Beaches, Downtown and Tinseltown. Fully renovated and ready for your family to move in. This open floor plan home features ceramic tile in foyer and kitchen and carpet in common areas and bedrooms. Beautiful lighting and ceiling fans throughout. neutral paint throughout, garage door Motor and Remotes/Keypad, sprinkler system. Entering the foyer overlooks spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and all GE appliances. Separate dining room with gorgeous chandelier that opens up to the concrete patio which overlooks a huge lake. The master suite also opens up to the patio and water views and features a soaking tub and His & Her walk-in closets. Home boasts storage space with closets everywhere, a 2-car garage and a shed in the backyard. Enjoy the lake views while barbecuing and entertaining at the private backyard. Home is located on a quite road that ends into a cul-de-sac. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.Tenant responsible for lawn care and utilities.