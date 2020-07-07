All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:25 AM

1762 Nettington Ct

1762 Nettington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1762 Nettington Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow. . .Come see this stunning 3/2 Lakeview Home in Desirable Sutton Lakes! Prime location in the middle of everything. Minutes from St. John's Town Center, Jax Beaches, Downtown and Tinseltown. Fully renovated and ready for your family to move in. This open floor plan home features ceramic tile in foyer and kitchen and carpet in common areas and bedrooms. Beautiful lighting and ceiling fans throughout. neutral paint throughout, garage door Motor and Remotes/Keypad, sprinkler system. Entering the foyer overlooks spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and all GE appliances. Separate dining room with gorgeous chandelier that opens up to the concrete patio which overlooks a huge lake. The master suite also opens up to the patio and water views and features a soaking tub and His & Her walk-in closets. Home boasts storage space with closets everywhere, a 2-car garage and a shed in the backyard. Enjoy the lake views while barbecuing and entertaining at the private backyard. Home is located on a quite road that ends into a cul-de-sac. Deposit is equal to one month's rent.Tenant responsible for lawn care and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Nettington Ct have any available units?
1762 Nettington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Nettington Ct have?
Some of 1762 Nettington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Nettington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Nettington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Nettington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1762 Nettington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1762 Nettington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Nettington Ct offers parking.
Does 1762 Nettington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1762 Nettington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Nettington Ct have a pool?
No, 1762 Nettington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Nettington Ct have accessible units?
No, 1762 Nettington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Nettington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 Nettington Ct has units with dishwashers.

