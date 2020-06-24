All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1760 Greenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1760 Greenwood Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:56 PM

1760 Greenwood Ave

1760 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1760 Greenwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful property in the heart of Avondale. Stunning refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite countertops, living room, dining room in this 1350 sf 2 bedroom unit. Located on the second floor, this spacious unit has a large back deck, a large detached garage and a front porch to relax on. Steps away from the St. John's Shoppes and restaurants & one block from Boone Park. Easy access to King Street & Five Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available May 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Greenwood Ave have any available units?
1760 Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 1760 Greenwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Greenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1760 Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Greenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1760 Greenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1760 Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia