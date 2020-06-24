1760 Greenwood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful property in the heart of Avondale. Stunning refinished hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with Stainless appliances and granite countertops, living room, dining room in this 1350 sf 2 bedroom unit. Located on the second floor, this spacious unit has a large back deck, a large detached garage and a front porch to relax on. Steps away from the St. John's Shoppes and restaurants & one block from Boone Park. Easy access to King Street & Five Points. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this unit that is available May 1st, 2020.