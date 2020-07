Amenities

Beautiful brick Avondale home for rent with lawn cutting included!!! Available for move-in Dec. 1, 2019. Spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom with over 2,700 square feet. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. New roof installed in 2018. Washer & dryer. Attached in-law suite with separate entrance is great for guests or family. The in-law suite features a full bathroom and kitchen. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities.