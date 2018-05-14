Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1753 Dancy Street Available 06/05/20 Location Location Location! 1/1 in Avondale! - For more information, or to schedule a showing, feel free to contact us at Admin@PacificoFL.com



You found it! Check out this cozy one bedroom, one bathroom in the perfect location. Scored a massive 79 walk score on walkscore.com! Around the corner from Mellow Mushroom, Pie Bar, Sake House, Brick Restaurant, Biscottis, Mojo, Orsay, and many more! Off street parking. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED! PRIVATE WASHER and DRYER INCLUDED! This is a must see, schedule your showing now! Please see below for scheduling instructions



