Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Extraordinary town home that has just been redone top to bottom. Tile floors throughout the bottom of the town home, bath rooms and laundry room. Wood floors on the stairs and new carper on the 2nd floor. Wonderful end unit that is breath taking. This is one that you do NOT want to miss. Hurry this will NOT last long!!! Vacant - Go and Show