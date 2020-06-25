All apartments in Jacksonville
1741 CALLAHAN ST
1741 CALLAHAN ST

1741 Callahan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Callahan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have any available units?
1741 CALLAHAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1741 CALLAHAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1741 CALLAHAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 CALLAHAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1741 CALLAHAN ST offers parking.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have a pool?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 CALLAHAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 CALLAHAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
