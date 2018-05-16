1730 Sheridan St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Historic 2/1 Bungalow, renovated. New kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances including tankless water heater. Refinished wood floors upgrade bath and tile floors. Large partial fenced backyard with back wooden deck.



The Kitchen was renovated (as was the entire home) in 2016. The entire septic system was replaced in early 2017.



Pets Negotiable (Maximum pet restriction) No aggressive breeds.



