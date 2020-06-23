All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1718 Ashmore Green Dr

1718 Ashmore Green Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Ashmore Green Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
** Available Jan 31 - Pics coming Soon ** Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Kensington community! This home offers 1,356 sq ft of living space, split bedroom floor plan with spacious living/dining combo and kitchen with eat-in area with bay window. Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, one-car garage and fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this great location with access to the Kensington community pool and amenities. Application Fee: $40 per adult
Renter's Insurance Required
Resident Benefit Package: $13/mo
No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have any available units?
1718 Ashmore Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1718 Ashmore Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Ashmore Green Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Ashmore Green Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr does offer parking.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr has a pool.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Ashmore Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Ashmore Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
