1718 Ashmore Green Dr

** Available Jan 31 - Pics coming Soon ** Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Kensington community! This home offers 1,356 sq ft of living space, split bedroom floor plan with spacious living/dining combo and kitchen with eat-in area with bay window. Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, one-car garage and fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this great location with access to the Kensington community pool and amenities. Application Fee: $40 per adult

Renter's Insurance Required

Resident Benefit Package: $13/mo

No Pets