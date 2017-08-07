1716 SPRING STAR CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW ROOF, NEW A/C AND NEW WATER HEATER! This home is tucked away in a neighborhood situated next to a cul de sac. LOCATION!!! Convenient to everything! I-295 just minutes away for traveling. Your very own Walgreen's right around the corner! Fancy dining, amazing shopping and much more! NAS Jax and Downtown are at your discretion. This 3/2 offers you a large family room and humongous fenced backyard. If you need space to move around, no worries. This Open floor plan maneuvers from the living room, to the family room and into the dining room. The interior has been freshly painted. Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious bathrooms followed with walk-in closets. In the garage there are extra shelves for storing any items needed. A shed attached in the backyard to hold your lawn care items.