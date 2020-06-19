All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303

1714 W Forest Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1714 W Forest Lake Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom in Ft Caroline area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with attached garage! This unit has close to 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Garage is located downstairs and the condo is all on the 2nd level. W/D included.

This is a must see! Please call today to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE3308719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have any available units?
1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 offers parking.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have a pool?
No, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have accessible units?
No, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Forest Lake Circle West Unt 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
