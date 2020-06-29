Rent Calculator
1712 W. 23rd St.
1712 West 23rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1712 West 23rd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of space. Tile and laminate flooring throughout. Refrigerator and stove included. Fenced yard.
Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. have any available units?
1712 W. 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 W. 23rd St. have?
Some of 1712 W. 23rd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 W. 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1712 W. 23rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 W. 23rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. offer parking?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 W. 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 W. 23rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
