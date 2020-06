Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with over 1300 sq ft available now for move in! Gorgeous wood floors with fresh new paint. Huge kitchen with open breakfast bar that opens to the over sized family room. Formal living and dining room are a plus. Master bedroom is large and has large closets. Home has a cute front porch and a spacious yard. This home is Section 8 approved!