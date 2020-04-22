All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1676 WHITMAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1676 WHITMAN ST
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

1676 WHITMAN ST

1676 Whitman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1676 Whitman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have any available units?
1676 WHITMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1676 WHITMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1676 WHITMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 WHITMAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST offer parking?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have a pool?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1676 WHITMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1676 WHITMAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia