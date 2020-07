Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

Enjoy the quiet country feel right in the middle of town! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a wooded lot at the end of a quiet street. This is complete with your relaxing Florida room overlooking the water. Open floor plan makes this home a great place for entertaining. Large garage space and shed in the back. Washer and dryer included. Don't miss out on this rare beauty! Schedule a showing at https://www.greenriverpm.com/