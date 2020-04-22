1661 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

RIVERSIDE 4TH FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, south on May to corner of Riverside and 1661 RIVERSIDE CONDOS - 2 BR, 2 BA, lots of upgrades in this beautiful condo with dining area, separate living area, modern kitchen with granite (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, washer/dryer, wood floors, approx. 1305 sf (larger floor plan than most 2 br units in the bldg), condo elevator and rooftop deck, balcony overlooking Memorial Park and the St. Johns River, includes 2 parking spaces in secured garage and spacious storage area, $2500 security deposit, 1 year lease, non-smokers [AVLB DW] available 6/3