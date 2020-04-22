All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:11 AM

1661 RIVERSIDE AVE

1661 Riverside Avenue · (904) 349-5113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE 4TH FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT. From 5 Points, south on May to corner of Riverside and 1661 RIVERSIDE CONDOS - 2 BR, 2 BA, lots of upgrades in this beautiful condo with dining area, separate living area, modern kitchen with granite (R/R/DW/MW), CHA, washer/dryer, wood floors, approx. 1305 sf (larger floor plan than most 2 br units in the bldg), condo elevator and rooftop deck, balcony overlooking Memorial Park and the St. Johns River, includes 2 parking spaces in secured garage and spacious storage area, $2500 security deposit, 1 year lease, non-smokers [AVLB DW] available 6/3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
1661 RIVERSIDE AVE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1661 RIVERSIDE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE does offer parking.
Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 RIVERSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
