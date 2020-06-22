1655 Aletha Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home boasts 1354 sq ft of living space. The wooden floors and tile compliment the crisp coat of paint. The kitchen brings out the modern appeal of the home with beautiful counter tops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The window treatments, fixtures and fans give this home the perfect finishing touches. The wood deck over looks the fully fenced backyard with a storage shed that is perfect for storing tools and extra items. This home is pet friendly-call for details. Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-236-6009 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.