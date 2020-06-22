All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1655 Aletha Drive

1655 Aletha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Aletha Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan home boasts 1354 sq ft of living space. The wooden floors and tile compliment the crisp coat of paint. The kitchen brings out the modern appeal of the home with beautiful counter tops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The window treatments, fixtures and fans give this home the perfect finishing touches. The wood deck over looks the fully fenced backyard with a storage shed that is perfect for storing tools and extra items. This home is pet friendly-call for details. Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-236-6009 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Aletha Drive have any available units?
1655 Aletha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Aletha Drive have?
Some of 1655 Aletha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Aletha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Aletha Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Aletha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Aletha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Aletha Drive offer parking?
No, 1655 Aletha Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Aletha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Aletha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Aletha Drive have a pool?
No, 1655 Aletha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Aletha Drive have accessible units?
No, 1655 Aletha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Aletha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Aletha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
