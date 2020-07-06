All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:23 PM

1650 W 34TH ST

1650 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1650 West 34th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
F & L IMPORT EXPORT LLC - Property Id: 163134

WE ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL!!! $$$300.00 OFF ON YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT.CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
WE DO NOT TAKE HUD OR VOUCHERS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163134p
Property Id 163134

(RLNE5308872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 W 34TH ST have any available units?
1650 W 34TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 W 34TH ST have?
Some of 1650 W 34TH ST's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 W 34TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1650 W 34TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 W 34TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 W 34TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1650 W 34TH ST offer parking?
No, 1650 W 34TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1650 W 34TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 W 34TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 W 34TH ST have a pool?
No, 1650 W 34TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1650 W 34TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1650 W 34TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 W 34TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 W 34TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

