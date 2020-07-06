1650 W 34TH ST

1650 West 34th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Moncrief Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
F & L IMPORT EXPORT LLC - Property Id: 163134
WE ARE RUNNING A SPECIAL!!! $$$300.00 OFF ON YOUR FIRST MONTH RENT.CALL TODAY (954)945-0566. EASY TO QUALIFY This home has been renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First month $850.00 and Deposit $850.00 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX) WE DO NOT TAKE HUD OR VOUCHERS Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163134p Property Id 163134
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
