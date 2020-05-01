All apartments in Jacksonville
1645 Guardian Drive

1645 Guardian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Guardian Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lawn Care Included! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Jacksonville home is not your typical rental home boasting many upgraded features throughout including granite counter tops in kitchen w/ travertine floors that extend into the living room. Black & stainless appliances with and oversized kitchen sink. All bedrooms have slate floors with a custom stone accent wall in master bedroom. Your outdoor oasis awaits in the back with a large screen room with cathedral ceilings overlooking a wooded preserve. Call today to schedule a showings 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Guardian Drive have any available units?
1645 Guardian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1645 Guardian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Guardian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Guardian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive offer parking?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive have a pool?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Guardian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Guardian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
