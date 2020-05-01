1645 Guardian Drive

Amenities

Lawn Care Included! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Jacksonville home is not your typical rental home boasting many upgraded features throughout including granite counter tops in kitchen w/ travertine floors that extend into the living room. Black & stainless appliances with and oversized kitchen sink. All bedrooms have slate floors with a custom stone accent wall in master bedroom. Your outdoor oasis awaits in the back with a large screen room with cathedral ceilings overlooking a wooded preserve. Call today to schedule a showings 904.575.0550