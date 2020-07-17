All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

1639 Spring Branch Dr W

1639 Spring Branch Drive West · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1639 Spring Branch Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* COMING SOON * This Great all brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,353 sq ft is located in Spring Branch. The living room features vaulted ceilings for a super spacious feeling and a large eat in kitchen, ready for you to call home. Featuring a two car garage, large fenced backyard and large patio. Conveniently located at Normandy and I-295, it is just a short commute to Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) and Cecil Field. Close proximity to great shopping and restaurants. Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee of $250 under 20lbs and $350 over 20lbs (per pet) Pet rent: $15/mo per pet. 2 pets max - breed restrictions apply. (NEW PICS COMING SOON)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have any available units?
1639 Spring Branch Dr W has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have?
Some of 1639 Spring Branch Dr W's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Spring Branch Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Spring Branch Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Spring Branch Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W offers parking.
Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have a pool?
No, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have accessible units?
No, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Spring Branch Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Spring Branch Dr W has units with dishwashers.
