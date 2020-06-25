16216 Tison Bluff Road

Amenities

Occupied. Available after 7/5/19. FOR RENT Spacious one-level single family home, 4 Bedroom/ 3 full Baths Plus 3 Car Garage! Close to NS MAYPORT and NS KINGS BAY. Inviting open concept from the moment you step in. This kitchen has a Wow Factor! Stainless steel appliances, double oven, smooth cooktop stove, large island with granite countertops and a separate cafe area. Kitchen is opened to main gathering room designed to enjoy family gatherings. Dining Room/Family Room combo.

Carpet throughout except wet areas. Split floor plan with ample sized bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master Suite with plenty of windows, oversized master closet and a spa oasis ensuite with double vanities, garden tub and walk in shower!

Two separate bedrooms plus a full bath can be found towards the front of the home as you enter.

A separate 4th bedroom ideally suited as a guest suite or in-laws suite with a full bath and individual glass door access to lanai can be found in it's own separate wing.



Private backyard, fenced in the rear, open on the sides but private due to matured hedges and landscaping.



Yellow Bluff Landing offers amenities for every member of the family.



Minimum one year lease but would consider a long term lease.



PETS: one (1) small pet subject to approval.

Yellow Bluff Landing offers Amenities Galore: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Children's Playground, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tennis Court.



Minutes to I-95 and 295, Jacksonville International Airport.

Easy commute to Mayport Naval Base and Kings Bay.