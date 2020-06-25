All apartments in Jacksonville
16216 Tison Bluff Road

16216 Tisons Bluff Rd · No Longer Available
Location

16216 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Occupied. Available after 7/5/19. FOR RENT Spacious one-level single family home, 4 Bedroom/ 3 full Baths Plus 3 Car Garage! Close to NS MAYPORT and NS KINGS BAY. Inviting open concept from the moment you step in. This kitchen has a Wow Factor! Stainless steel appliances, double oven, smooth cooktop stove, large island with granite countertops and a separate cafe area. Kitchen is opened to main gathering room designed to enjoy family gatherings. Dining Room/Family Room combo.
Carpet throughout except wet areas. Split floor plan with ample sized bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master Suite with plenty of windows, oversized master closet and a spa oasis ensuite with double vanities, garden tub and walk in shower!
Two separate bedrooms plus a full bath can be found towards the front of the home as you enter.
A separate 4th bedroom ideally suited as a guest suite or in-laws suite with a full bath and individual glass door access to lanai can be found in it's own separate wing.

Private backyard, fenced in the rear, open on the sides but private due to matured hedges and landscaping.

Yellow Bluff Landing offers amenities for every member of the family.

Minimum one year lease but would consider a long term lease.

PETS: one (1) small pet subject to approval.
Yellow Bluff Landing offers Amenities Galore: Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool, Children's Playground, Basketball Court, Volleyball Court, Tennis Court.

Minutes to I-95 and 295, Jacksonville International Airport.
Easy commute to Mayport Naval Base and Kings Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have any available units?
16216 Tison Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have?
Some of 16216 Tison Bluff Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16216 Tison Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
16216 Tison Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16216 Tison Bluff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16216 Tison Bluff Road is pet friendly.
Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 16216 Tison Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16216 Tison Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 16216 Tison Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 16216 Tison Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16216 Tison Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16216 Tison Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
