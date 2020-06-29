All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020

1620-1634 Donald Ave.

1620 Donald St · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Donald St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
parking
Walk to the Avondale Strip!!! - Property Id: 202436

PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, washer/dryer, private BALCONY, fenced BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking & Biking distance to the Shopes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Hospital, entertainment, St. Johns River, parks, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Pet friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call, text, or send a message for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202436
Property Id 202436

(RLNE5456745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have any available units?
1620-1634 Donald Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have?
Some of 1620-1634 Donald Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620-1634 Donald Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1620-1634 Donald Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620-1634 Donald Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. offers parking.
Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have a pool?
No, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1620-1634 Donald Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620-1634 Donald Ave. has units with dishwashers.
