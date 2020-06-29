1620-1634 Donald Ave.

Amenities
Walk to the Avondale Strip!!! - Property Id: 202436
PRIVATELY ACCESSED, charming 2-bedroom END UNIT situated on a quiet road amongst historically preserved mansions of Avondale. Inside you'll find HARDWOOD floors, HIGH CEILINGS, updated kitchen with GRANITE countertops, walk-in PANTRY, dishwasher, washer/dryer, private BALCONY, fenced BACKYARD, and RESERVED PARKING. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Walking & Biking distance to the Shopes of Avondale, Community Garden, Five Points, Hospital, entertainment, St. Johns River, parks, and more. Easy commute to Downtown Jacksonville. No smoking. Must pass credit and background check. No past evictions and no crimes against others. Pet friendly, subject to refundable pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call, text, or send a message for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202436
