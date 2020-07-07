16161 Kayla Cove Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property offers 1535 square feet of living area.



This Gorgeous home is located in the popular Yellow Bluff Landing neighborhood.



You are just minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and the popular River City Marketplace where you can shop to you drop and host some of the best restaurants in Jacksonville. And also is home to the new popular IKEA store.



There is tile floors in the kitchen, bathrooms, and hallway for easy clean. The bedrooms have carpet which is a delight when you get out of bed in the mornings. Carpet in living room allows for snuggling on the floor.



This home has a fully-equipped kitchen with large wood cabinets, black granite countertops, a double-sided sink, with beautiful stainless steel appliances, also has a and built-in microwave and a breakfast bar for those fast moving mornings. there is also a dining nook attached to the kitchen for easy access to meals.



A spacious master bedroom has tiered ceilings. Enjoy the master bathroom with a stand-up shower, his and her sinks, separate toilet area, and a large walk-in closet.



You can entertain in the formal dining room. And also offers a bonus room which can be used as an office at the front of the house.



This home offers an open living room with high ceilings for the feel of luxury.

Enjoy the covered paved back porch with a peaceful lake-front backyard.



Plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and driveway The laundry room has a washer and dryer which stays with the home.



Pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. There is a two pet limit and a weight limit of 50 pounds per pet.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,207, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,207, Available 7/16/18

