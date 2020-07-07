All apartments in Jacksonville
16161 Kayla Cove Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16161 Kayla Cove Court

16161 Kayla Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

16161 Kayla Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property offers 1535 square feet of living area.

This Gorgeous home is located in the popular Yellow Bluff Landing neighborhood.

You are just minutes from Jacksonville International Airport and the popular River City Marketplace where you can shop to you drop and host some of the best restaurants in Jacksonville. And also is home to the new popular IKEA store.

There is tile floors in the kitchen, bathrooms, and hallway for easy clean. The bedrooms have carpet which is a delight when you get out of bed in the mornings. Carpet in living room allows for snuggling on the floor.

This home has a fully-equipped kitchen with large wood cabinets, black granite countertops, a double-sided sink, with beautiful stainless steel appliances, also has a and built-in microwave and a breakfast bar for those fast moving mornings. there is also a dining nook attached to the kitchen for easy access to meals.

A spacious master bedroom has tiered ceilings. Enjoy the master bathroom with a stand-up shower, his and her sinks, separate toilet area, and a large walk-in closet.

You can entertain in the formal dining room. And also offers a bonus room which can be used as an office at the front of the house.

This home offers an open living room with high ceilings for the feel of luxury.
Enjoy the covered paved back porch with a peaceful lake-front backyard.

Plenty of parking with a 2-car garage and driveway The laundry room has a washer and dryer which stays with the home.

Pets are welcome, but no aggressive breeds. There is a two pet limit and a weight limit of 50 pounds per pet.

Please call us or visit our website for additional information, pictures, a video tour, or to schedule a showing with one of our agents.

Applications are on a first come, first served basis and can be found at: https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville. Don't delay as this one will go fast!

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Renters Insurance Fee may apply

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 X 1631 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,207, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,207, Available 7/16/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have any available units?
16161 Kayla Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have?
Some of 16161 Kayla Cove Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16161 Kayla Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
16161 Kayla Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16161 Kayla Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16161 Kayla Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 16161 Kayla Cove Court offers parking.
Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16161 Kayla Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have a pool?
No, 16161 Kayla Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 16161 Kayla Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16161 Kayla Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16161 Kayla Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
