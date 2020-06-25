Amenities
1616 West 11 Street - Property Id: 219946
**What are you waiting for!!!**
This apartment is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.
Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:
- Credit score must be at least a 500 or greater
- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).
- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)
- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.
- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing
- Section 8 accepted
- Everyone above the age of 18 and plan on staying in the unit will be required to complete a rental application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219946
