Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1616 West 11 Street

1616 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1616 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1616 West 11 Street - Property Id: 219946

**What are you waiting for!!!**

This apartment is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.

Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:

- Credit score must be at least a 500 or greater

- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).

- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)

- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.

- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing

- Section 8 accepted

- Everyone above the age of 18 and plan on staying in the unit will be required to complete a rental application
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219946
Property Id 219946

(RLNE5530766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 West 11 Street have any available units?
1616 West 11 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 West 11 Street have?
Some of 1616 West 11 Street's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 West 11 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1616 West 11 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 West 11 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 West 11 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1616 West 11 Street offer parking?
No, 1616 West 11 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1616 West 11 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 West 11 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 West 11 Street have a pool?
No, 1616 West 11 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1616 West 11 Street have accessible units?
No, 1616 West 11 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 West 11 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 West 11 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

