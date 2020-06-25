Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

1616 West 11 Street - Property Id: 219946



**What are you waiting for!!!**



This apartment is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.



Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:



- Credit score must be at least a 500 or greater



- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).



- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)



- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.



- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing



- Section 8 accepted



- Everyone above the age of 18 and plan on staying in the unit will be required to complete a rental application

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219946

