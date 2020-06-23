1616 River Rd #106

Amenities

Stunning Penthouse with beautiful RIVER VIEWS!! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Luxury Penthouse with breathtaking River Views in the prestigious San Marco area. This building is located just a few blocks from San Marco square! This 4 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bathroom condo is located on the top floor of a 3 story building. It has a private gated entrance and elevator access. This spacious unit boasts almost 4,000 sq. ft. of living space! This condo has a large separate formal dining room. Coffered ceilings in the dining room, living room, foyer and master bedroom! Large master bedroom with separate sitting room with a bay window, 2 large upgraded walk-in closets and direct access to the oversize screened in patio! Enjoy stunning river views from your bed! Master bathroom features 2 large granite vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower! Laundry room with full size washer/dryer and cabinets for storage! Gourmet kitchen and elegant high end finishes throughout including granite countertops in all bathrooms and kitchen, Bosch, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. This unit is one of a kind and will not last long! Condo comes with covered parking. This building has a brand outdoor kitchen, wooden deck with firepit and courtyard for its residents!



This property does have a dock with a boat lift. Please inquire for more information on renting this boat slip.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



Pets under 40lbs are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee!

No corporate leases please.

No roommates please.

Proof of renters insurance is required upon move-in.



$65.00 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease required. Last months rent due upon move-in.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=63MtZFABxPa&mls=1



