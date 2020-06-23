All apartments in Jacksonville
1616 River Rd #106
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1616 River Rd #106

1616 River Rd 106 · No Longer Available
Location

1616 River Rd 106, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Penthouse with beautiful RIVER VIEWS!! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Luxury Penthouse with breathtaking River Views in the prestigious San Marco area. This building is located just a few blocks from San Marco square! This 4 bedroom plus den, 3.5 bathroom condo is located on the top floor of a 3 story building. It has a private gated entrance and elevator access. This spacious unit boasts almost 4,000 sq. ft. of living space! This condo has a large separate formal dining room. Coffered ceilings in the dining room, living room, foyer and master bedroom! Large master bedroom with separate sitting room with a bay window, 2 large upgraded walk-in closets and direct access to the oversize screened in patio! Enjoy stunning river views from your bed! Master bathroom features 2 large granite vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower! Laundry room with full size washer/dryer and cabinets for storage! Gourmet kitchen and elegant high end finishes throughout including granite countertops in all bathrooms and kitchen, Bosch, Wolf, and Sub-Zero appliances. This unit is one of a kind and will not last long! Condo comes with covered parking. This building has a brand outdoor kitchen, wooden deck with firepit and courtyard for its residents!

This property does have a dock with a boat lift. Please inquire for more information on renting this boat slip.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

Pets under 40lbs are welcomed with a $500 non-refundable pet fee!
No corporate leases please.
No roommates please.
Proof of renters insurance is required upon move-in.

$65.00 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease required. Last months rent due upon move-in.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=63MtZFABxPa&mls=1

(RLNE4642445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 River Rd #106 have any available units?
1616 River Rd #106 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 River Rd #106 have?
Some of 1616 River Rd #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 River Rd #106 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 River Rd #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 River Rd #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1616 River Rd #106 is pet friendly.
Does 1616 River Rd #106 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 River Rd #106 offers parking.
Does 1616 River Rd #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1616 River Rd #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 River Rd #106 have a pool?
No, 1616 River Rd #106 does not have a pool.
Does 1616 River Rd #106 have accessible units?
No, 1616 River Rd #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 River Rd #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 River Rd #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
