16121 DOWING CREEK DR

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow Factor For Sure! This three bedroom two bath home is now available in Yellow Bluff Landing. Tile in all the common areas and carpet only in the bedrooms. Open floor plan to design your custom space. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops and bar. Check out the refrigerator! Owner's suite has large walk in and features gorgeous double shower. Two nice sized guest rooms with guest bath. Nice bonus washer & dryer. (as-is) Two-car garage and screened in back porch. Back yard is not fenced.What's not to love in Yellow Bluff! Amenities include clubhouse, pools, athletic courts, soccer field, playground, and dog park. Close to River City Marketplace for your dining and shopping. Easy commute to downtown Jax and NS Mayport & Kings Bay. Call Kelly Today!