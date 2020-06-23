All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 16121 DOWING CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
16121 DOWING CREEK DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16121 DOWING CREEK DR

16121 Dowing Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16121 Dowing Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow Factor For Sure! This three bedroom two bath home is now available in Yellow Bluff Landing. Tile in all the common areas and carpet only in the bedrooms. Open floor plan to design your custom space. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with granite countertops and bar. Check out the refrigerator! Owner's suite has large walk in and features gorgeous double shower. Two nice sized guest rooms with guest bath. Nice bonus washer & dryer. (as-is) Two-car garage and screened in back porch. Back yard is not fenced.What's not to love in Yellow Bluff! Amenities include clubhouse, pools, athletic courts, soccer field, playground, and dog park. Close to River City Marketplace for your dining and shopping. Easy commute to downtown Jax and NS Mayport & Kings Bay. Call Kelly Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have any available units?
16121 DOWING CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have?
Some of 16121 DOWING CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16121 DOWING CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
16121 DOWING CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16121 DOWING CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 16121 DOWING CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16121 DOWING CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia