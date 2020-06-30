All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

1612 Minerva Avenue

1612 Minerva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Minerva Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
tennis court
This beautiful 1/1 will make the perfect place for you to call home. It is super close to restaurants, the Library, Tennis Courts, Aardwolf, and all that San Marco has to offer!

Features:
- hard wood floors
- off-street parking
- 24/7 maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Minerva Avenue have any available units?
1612 Minerva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Minerva Avenue have?
Some of 1612 Minerva Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Minerva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Minerva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Minerva Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Minerva Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Minerva Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Minerva Avenue offers parking.
Does 1612 Minerva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Minerva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Minerva Avenue have a pool?
No, 1612 Minerva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Minerva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1612 Minerva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Minerva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Minerva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

