1612 Minerva Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking tennis court

This beautiful 1/1 will make the perfect place for you to call home. It is super close to restaurants, the Library, Tennis Courts, Aardwolf, and all that San Marco has to offer!



Features:

- hard wood floors

- off-street parking

- 24/7 maintenance



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $745, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

