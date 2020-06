Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This roomy 4 bedroom, 2 bath (large fourth bedroom with bath could be used as family room) in located on a quiet street just 2 blocks from the Trout River. Feature include newer appliances, indoor laundry, large rooms, combination dining/living room, detached garage and private fenced rear yard surrounded by mature trees. Application fee of $50/adult and security deposit is $970.00. Pets welcome(restrictions apply). Come see it today.