1605 Shearwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac

New vinyl in the living room, foyer and kitchen

New carpet in the bedrooms

Living room has vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace

Dining area has bay window with ledge

Master bathroom offers a large stand-up shower

All bedrooms with ceiling fans

Large screened back porch

Covered rear patio

2 car garage



Quiet northside neighborhood off Biscayne Road and within walking distance to Biscayne Elementary School



Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Security deposit may vary upon approval.



(RLNE4738117)