1605 Shearwater Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1605 Shearwater Drive

1605 Shearwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Shearwater Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac
New vinyl in the living room, foyer and kitchen
New carpet in the bedrooms
Living room has vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace
Dining area has bay window with ledge
Master bathroom offers a large stand-up shower
All bedrooms with ceiling fans
Large screened back porch
Covered rear patio
2 car garage

Quiet northside neighborhood off Biscayne Road and within walking distance to Biscayne Elementary School

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Security deposit may vary upon approval.

(RLNE4738117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

