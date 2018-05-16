1604 ARCADIA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2BR/2BA condo near San Marco area. Spacious living room/dining room combination with fireplace. Renovated kitchen with upgraded appliances and countertops. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Balcony overlooks community pool and provides lovely view of creek. This is a tenant placement agreement and after the property is rented will be managed by the owner.