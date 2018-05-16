All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

1604 ARCADIA DR

1604 Arcadia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Arcadia Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2BR/2BA condo near San Marco area. Spacious living room/dining room combination with fireplace. Renovated kitchen with upgraded appliances and countertops. Wood laminate flooring throughout. Balcony overlooks community pool and provides lovely view of creek. This is a tenant placement agreement and after the property is rented will be managed by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 ARCADIA DR have any available units?
1604 ARCADIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 ARCADIA DR have?
Some of 1604 ARCADIA DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 ARCADIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1604 ARCADIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 ARCADIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 1604 ARCADIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1604 ARCADIA DR offer parking?
No, 1604 ARCADIA DR does not offer parking.
Does 1604 ARCADIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 ARCADIA DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 ARCADIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 1604 ARCADIA DR has a pool.
Does 1604 ARCADIA DR have accessible units?
No, 1604 ARCADIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 ARCADIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 ARCADIA DR has units with dishwashers.

