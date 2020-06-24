Amenities

16029 Willow Bluff Court Available 07/05/19 JULY 1ST - MOVE INTO THIS MOVE-IN READY HOME! - Want to live in the heart of the Northside, if so this move-in-ready home on a cul de sac street in Yellow Bluff is perfect for your family. It offers 4 bed/3.5 bath PLUS an upstairs loft. This home will allows you to decorate over 3,000 square feet worth of open space, all its missing is your furniture and your family. Gourmet kitchen, formal dining room & family Room that overlooks a screened in lanai that leads out to an OPEN FIELD of bright green grass for your kids and/or pets can run free. Stainless steel appliances, window treatment, AND a sprinkler system outside. Rent includes washer and dryer. JULY 1ST MOVE IN DATE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4138161)