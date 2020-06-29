1598 West 15th Street - 1

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

We have 3 Fully Renovated Apartments available on a quiet street on the Northside. Each apartment is 2BR 1BA. New flooring, new cabinets, fresh paint, updated plumbing and electrical, central heat and air, and appliances!!



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Rent- $795

Deposit- $795



CALL (904) 337-4896 FOR INSTANT SHOWINGS



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.