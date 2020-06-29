All apartments in Jacksonville
1598 West 15th Street - 1

1598 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1598 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
We have 3 Fully Renovated Apartments available on a quiet street on the Northside. Each apartment is 2BR 1BA. New flooring, new cabinets, fresh paint, updated plumbing and electrical, central heat and air, and appliances!!

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Rent- $795
Deposit- $795

CALL (904) 337-4896 FOR INSTANT SHOWINGS

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have any available units?
1598 West 15th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have?
Some of 1598 West 15th Street - 1's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1598 West 15th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1598 West 15th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 West 15th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 West 15th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1598 West 15th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

