1598 West 15th Street - 1

Amenities
We have 3 Fully Renovated Apartments available on a quiet street on the Northside. Each apartment is 2BR 1BA. New flooring, new cabinets, fresh paint, updated plumbing and electrical, central heat and air, and appliances!!
REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.
Rent- $795
Deposit- $795
CALL (904) 337-4896 FOR INSTANT SHOWINGS
Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.