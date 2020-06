Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Come see this 4/2 modern style ranch in Yellow bluff! Split bedroom plan and 2,062sq. ft. offers tons of space! Large Master Suite, Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, covered back patio and fenced in yard make this a GREAT FIND! Call for your showing today!