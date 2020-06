Amenities

Lovely 3/2 Home Ready for Immediate Move In! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for immediate move. This home boasts a large, screened in porch, with tile in main living areas and washer and dryer hookups in the home.



Don't wait schedule your appointment today, this home will not last!



(RLNE5486436)