pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage pet friendly

1586 Lakeshore Blvd Available 12/01/19 Adorable Older Home, Well Maintained! - Amazing Location near NAS JAX, Major Highways, Shopping, and Dining. Home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, HUGE backyard, and a garage + carport!

Well Maintained too! Great size family room, Updated kitchen is open to dining area. Laundry is off of hall bath room and offers access to the back yard, perfect for a mud room set up.

All other bedrooms are down hallway, master offers en suite.



No Cats Allowed



