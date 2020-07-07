All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

1586 Lakeshore Blvd

1586 Lake Shore Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1586 Lake Shore Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
pet friendly
1586 Lakeshore Blvd Available 12/01/19 Adorable Older Home, Well Maintained! - Amazing Location near NAS JAX, Major Highways, Shopping, and Dining. Home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms, HUGE backyard, and a garage + carport!
Well Maintained too! Great size family room, Updated kitchen is open to dining area. Laundry is off of hall bath room and offers access to the back yard, perfect for a mud room set up.
All other bedrooms are down hallway, master offers en suite.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5276973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have any available units?
1586 Lakeshore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1586 Lakeshore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Lakeshore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Lakeshore Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd offers parking.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have a pool?
No, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Lakeshore Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Lakeshore Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

