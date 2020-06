Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Charming Home in Desirable Bainebridge Estates - Come see your next home! This home features solid surface counter tops,stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar seating. Spacious master suite features a tray ceiling, separate shower and tub, and a huge walk in closet. Carpet has been well maintained. Relax and enjoy privacy on the covered back patio. Washer and Dryer included.



(RLNE4639226)