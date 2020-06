Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pet friendly tennis court

Open and spacious home with huge kitchen island, stainless appliances, quartz countertop!, woodlook tile floors, generous closet space. This lovely home has a covered and screened lanai perfect for watching football games as we've included a cable and outlet for an outdoor TV. Bainebridge has a stunning pool worthy of any fine resort, full fitness center, playground, tennis/basketball and club house to complete a relaxed lifestyle here in North Jacksonville. Pets conditional.