Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Don't miss out on this absolutely GORGEOUS 4/3 luxury home in Lexington Park. First floor boasts with an open eating/living plan, formal dining room, mater suite and guest bedrooms. Second floor is a Private Loft with a full bath! Perfect for a second master, living room or office. The kitchen features a giant center island, tall upper cabinets, all SS appliances, double oven, granite counter tops and a beautiful tile back splash. Washer and Dryer included. MOVE IN DATE IS AUGUST 15th