15721 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets pool ice maker microwave bathtub

**AVAILABLE JULY 1ST** This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Yellow Bluff Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to create those family memories. This property features a dignified flex room that is perfectly suited for your home office, children's play area, or a private guest room. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. The screened lanai and it's lake view is perfect for entertaining on the Florida afternoons! Don't waste your time thinking about, apply now!!