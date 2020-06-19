All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15721 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:35 AM

15721 TISONS BLUFF RD

15721 Tisons Bluff Road · (904) 322-0182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15721 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ice maker
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
**AVAILABLE JULY 1ST** This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home is perfectly situated deep in the Yellow Bluff Community. You'll love the large eat-in kitchen/living room combo, featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of room to create those family memories. This property features a dignified flex room that is perfectly suited for your home office, children's play area, or a private guest room. Enjoy an Owner's Suite that is large enough for a California King-Sized bed and all the bedroom furniture. The Owners Bathroom features a garden tub, separate walk-in shower, dual vanities and large walk-in closet. The screened lanai and it's lake view is perfect for entertaining on the Florida afternoons! Don't waste your time thinking about, apply now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
15721 TISONS BLUFF RD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include stainless steel, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
15721 TISONS BLUFF RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
No, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer parking.
Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15721 TISONS BLUFF RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity