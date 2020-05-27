All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

Location

15702 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
5 bed/3.5 bath home in Yellow Bluff Landing! Desirable floor plan with full bed/bath downstairs, convenient and private for guests AND a half-bath off the formal living room and dining rooms. The kitchen is made for a chef with an island to set up a buffet, upgraded cabinets, roomy pantry, stainless steel appliances and double ovens! The top of the stairs is elegant and bordered in a wrought iron railing. The spacious owner's bedroom on the second floor has an awesome bathroom with extra long vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Three other guest rooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The bonus room is huge and great for a playroom or office! Extended patio in a very private fenced back yard with a well maintained lawn and shrubs. Available now! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
15702 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
15702 TISONS BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD offers parking.
Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15702 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.

