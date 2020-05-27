15702 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

5 bed/3.5 bath home in Yellow Bluff Landing! Desirable floor plan with full bed/bath downstairs, convenient and private for guests AND a half-bath off the formal living room and dining rooms. The kitchen is made for a chef with an island to set up a buffet, upgraded cabinets, roomy pantry, stainless steel appliances and double ovens! The top of the stairs is elegant and bordered in a wrought iron railing. The spacious owner's bedroom on the second floor has an awesome bathroom with extra long vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. Three other guest rooms and another full bathroom upstairs. The bonus room is huge and great for a playroom or office! Extended patio in a very private fenced back yard with a well maintained lawn and shrubs. Available now! LAWN CARE INCLUDED!