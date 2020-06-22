All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15692 Stedman Lake Drive

15692 Stedman Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15692 Stedman Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Coming Soon: January 15, 2019...Bainebridge Estates minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City . This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes with 1544 sq. ft., spacious living areas, wood look tile and brand new carpet. Imagine yourself cooking in your brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. You can also relax on your screened in patio over looking the lake on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, playground or laying out by the pool.. Access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surroundings areas. With shops, community activities, highway and airport all within 10 minutes of your home, you will find this home is perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have any available units?
15692 Stedman Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have?
Some of 15692 Stedman Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15692 Stedman Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15692 Stedman Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15692 Stedman Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15692 Stedman Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15692 Stedman Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
