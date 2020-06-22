15692 Stedman Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Coming Soon: January 15, 2019...Bainebridge Estates minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City . This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes with 1544 sq. ft., spacious living areas, wood look tile and brand new carpet. Imagine yourself cooking in your brand new gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. You can also relax on your screened in patio over looking the lake on your days off or enjoy the many community amenities such as tennis, jogging, playground or laying out by the pool.. Access to Interstate 95 and 295 which gives great commute anywhere in Jacksonville or surroundings areas. With shops, community activities, highway and airport all within 10 minutes of your home, you will find this home is perfect for you.